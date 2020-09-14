One new COVID-19 death reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Health reported one new virus-related death Monday.

The female patient was in her 90s and had underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of deaths to 465 in El Paso.

The Health Department also reported 95 news cases, and an additional 15 cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 29, 33, 34, 36 and 37.

Currently, there are 2,778 active cases. The City reported that 111 individuals are currently hospitalized, 47 patients are in the ICU and 23 patients are on ventilators.

Sunday marked six months since the Health Department reported its first COVID-19 case in El Paso. Since that time, there have been a total of 21,731 positive cases; 18,367 individuals have recovered.

For a detailed look at COVID data, visit the City’s dashboard at www.epstrong.org.

