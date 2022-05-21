EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Ricardo Styles De La Rosa was charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to the November 11, 2021 murder at Shawver Park. The arrest was made Friday, May 20.

The ongoing investigation led to the identification of De La Rosa as also being involved in the murder. De La Rosa was already in the El Paso County Jail on an unrelated charge. Officers rebooked De La Rosa on the the murder charges. Judge Priddy issued a $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.

Judge Estrada issued a $250,000 bond on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

