EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- One person was transported to the hospital after a crash involving a motor vehicle and a motorcycle in East El Paso on Sunday morning, April 30, according to El Paso Police Department.

Police say the call came in at 9:53 a.m. near Montana Ave. and St. Croix Place. That’s near the Texas National Guard facility. Special Traffic Investigations, which respond to serious crashes, is looking into what led up to the crash.

No details have been released on the extent of the person’s injuries.

KTSM is working to get more updates in this story.