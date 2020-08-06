One man injured after confronting car burglars overnight

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police Department officers were dispatched early this morning to an unknown problem and found one man injured.

It happened at approximately 1:41 a.m. Thursday, at the 200 block of Barlett.

According to a release, Carlos Garcia-Castro, 25, and his wife, witnessed four male subjects breaking into their car.

Garcia-Castro was injured after jumping on to the hood of the suspects vehicle and being thrown from the hood, as the suspects’ fled the scene.

Garcia-Castro was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No word on any arrests being made at this time; however, police say this remains an ongoing investigation.