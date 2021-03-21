One man hospitalized from stabbing in Northeast El Paso

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – One man is hospitalized tonight, Sunday, from a stabbing that happened in Northeast El Paso.

The El Paso Police Department responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the 3314 Craigo Avenue which is off Magnetic Drive.

Investigators say one person is in custody. EPPD is continuing to investigate the scene but have not said what led to the stabbing or if anyone else was involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will keep you updated as we get more information.

