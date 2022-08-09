MORA COUNTY, New Mexico (KTSM) – Flood waters in Mora County swept away a pickup truck with two men inside causing the death of one. Witnesses say the truck even drove around several vehicles that had stopped due to the flooding.

Not long after that, the New Mexico State Police received a call about a pickup truck that was taken by the water.

Authorities say, the driver, 30-year-old John Vasquez of Guadalupita received first aid for minor injuries after rescue personnel arrived. Vasquez was able to get out of the vehicle before it was swept away. After receiving first aid the man immediately left the area and started walking west from the scene.

The passenger, on the other hand, was found inside the truck. He was identified as 64-year-old Benjamin Torres, also of Guadalupita, NM. After the water receded, rescue personnel gained access to the truck which was carried 100-yards from where it entered the flooding.

This incident happened on August 7th around 2:30 p.m. The truck was recovered at around 7:30 that evening.

Torres was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

State police were told by rescue personnel that Vasquez had left the scene. He was later found at his residence by authorities. The man admitted that he drank alcohol before driving the vehicle, driving into flooded waters, and leaving the scene.

John Vasquez, 37, was charged with Homicide by Vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a third-degree felony, and was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident knowing there was death or great bodily harm another third-degree felony.

Vasquez has been booked into the San Miguel County Detention Center.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.