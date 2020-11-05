Local business booming despite pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rollin’ Smoke BBQ has been getting more customers in the past few months and is now looking to expand.

Jesus Carrasco, owner of Rollin’ Smoke, started his business three years ago by opening up a food truck.

Now, he has two food trucks and is counting down until he opens up a brick-and-mortar store in the food court of El Paso Outlet Shoppes.

“Even though the pandemic that started in March, we still wanted to continue, this is a good spot with a lot of traffic,” said Carrasco about the new location for his store.

He said they didn’t have to change much in their business, except safety precautions and business hours.

“I know for some people, it’s hard because of the menu they sell. Try to modify as best as you can so you can create at least something that could be for pick-up,” said Carrasco, giving advice to other restaurant owners that might be struggling.

Carrasco quit his 11-year job at Anthony Independent School District to pursue his dream and he says he is only weeks away from opening his new store. He hopes that the rest of the community will manage to keep businesses stay afloat.

