EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Fire Department transported one person with critical injuries from a fire in the Lower Valley early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at the Kennedy Brothers Apartments, a Housing Authority complex, located at 442 S. Schutz Drive off Zaragoza Road near the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center.

El Paso Emergency Dispatch says the fire was a condition 1, meaning it was not severe. Fire crews are still on the scene as of 1:45 a.m.