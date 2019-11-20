One Fund El Paso deadline is approaching

People crowd around a makeshift memorial at the scene of a mass shooting at a shopping complex, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The last day to donate to the victims of the August 3 mass shooting in El Paso is Nov. 25 before 11:59 P.M.

A day that will forever live on in the history of El Paso, leaving 22 dead, over 40 injured, and hundreds suffering from psychological trauma.

Local El Pasoans and people around the world have helped raise more than $10 million for the victims.

Applications for people affected by the massacre were also available, and more than 400 were submitted.

According to the National Compassion Fund and The One Fund El Paso Task Force, the application process for the victims should be complete by early December, and determinations on how the money will be allocated will be finalized.

To donate click on the link below:

https://www.onefundelpaso.org/