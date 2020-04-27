One El Paso Police Department officer tests positive for COVID-19, now under quarantine

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One El Paso Police Department officer is currently under self-quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, officials confirmed.

The officer, who was only identified as a man, is the only one to test positive, a Police spokesman said on Monday.

This is the first EPPD officer to test positive. In March, one El Paso Fire Department firefighter tested positive. The firefighter was already self-isolating after returning from a trip when he tested positive.

No other firefighters have tested positive since then.

