One death, 45 cases reported in El Paso County

El Paso News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports one death and 45 new cases, along with 27 additional weeks-old COVID-19 cases.

According to a release, the death that was reported was a female in her 80s who had underlying conditions.

The death toll in El Paso is now 449, and there have now been 21, 259 confirmed cases in the borderland.

The number of active cases has decreased to 2, 787.

As of today, 17,903 patients have been designated as having recovered from the virus.

For a complete look at COVID-19 data in El Paso, click here.

