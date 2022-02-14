EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say one person is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a two vehicle wreck on Spur 601.
EPPD officials say the wreck happened late Sunday night, near the Sgt. Major Exit on the Spur 601 Inner Loop through Fort Bliss.
Officials say one person was dead at the scene and that two other victims had been sent to a local hospital, but there was no further information on their conditions.
Look for updates as officials release more information, here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts on Monday.
- One dead, two transported after wreck on Spur 601
- Asylum-seekers turning to smugglers as U.S. won’t take claims at ports of entry, group says
- Marshall defeats UTEP 88-79 on Super Bowl Sunday, as Golding takes blame for loss
- Longtime El Paso Rams fan club celebrates LA’s win
- A hockey life: Rhinos players skating towards highest level of competition
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.