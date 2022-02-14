EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials say one person is dead and two others have been rushed to the hospital after a two vehicle wreck on Spur 601.

EPPD officials say the wreck happened late Sunday night, near the Sgt. Major Exit on the Spur 601 Inner Loop through Fort Bliss.

Officials say one person was dead at the scene and that two other victims had been sent to a local hospital, but there was no further information on their conditions.

Look for updates as officials release more information, here on KTSM.com and during our newscasts on Monday.

