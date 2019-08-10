One dead, two injured in Hudspeth County crash

HUDSPETH Co., Texas (KTSM) — A spokesperson with the Texas Department of Public Safety said they are investigating a deadly crash on US 62/180 which resulted in the death of one person Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 5:45 a.m. at milepost 77, located 21 miles east of the Border Patrol checkpoint and 12 miles west of FM 1111. The crash is a head-on collision involving two vehicles.

Both lanes of US 62/180 are closed. DPS officials urge travelers to be mindful of emergency personnel and traffic control officers working in the area.