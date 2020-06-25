One dead, several injured in South El Paso crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm one person is dead after a crash on Paisano Drive and San Antonio Street in South El Paso.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. and involved only one vehicle, according to EPPD. Emergency dispatchers say three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical crews are still on scene, accessing injuries of other passengers.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle was possibly involved in a chase involving Border Patrol before the crash. Police have yet to confirm this information.

In late January, a woman from Ecuador was killed in the same location on Paisano Drive after her smuggler crashed during a pursuit with Border Patrol. Police charged him with Inxotication Manslaughter following an investigation into the crash.

Motorists should expect closures on Paisano Drive between Santa Fe Street and Coldwell Street through the morning hours.