1  of  2
Breaking News
One dead, several injured in South El Paso crash
Shooting reported across from NMSU campus

One dead, several injured in South El Paso crash

El Paso News

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirm one person is dead after a crash on Paisano Drive and San Antonio Street in South El Paso.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. and involved only one vehicle, according to EPPD. Emergency dispatchers say three people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Medical crews are still on scene, accessing injuries of other passengers.

Initial reports indicate the vehicle was possibly involved in a chase involving Border Patrol before the crash. Police have yet to confirm this information.

In late January, a woman from Ecuador was killed in the same location on Paisano Drive after her smuggler crashed during a pursuit with Border Patrol. Police charged him with Inxotication Manslaughter following an investigation into the crash.

Motorists should expect closures on Paisano Drive between Santa Fe Street and Coldwell Street through the morning hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Binational program an effective tool vs. drug cartels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Binational program an effective tool vs. drug cartels"

'Se Busca' binational crime-stoppers program successful, El Paso BP chief says

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Se Busca' binational crime-stoppers program successful, El Paso BP chief says"

'You don't have closure': Nephew of Las Cruces man who died from COVID-19 says family couldn't say goodbye

Thumbnail for the video titled "'You don't have closure': Nephew of Las Cruces man who died from COVID-19 says family couldn't say goodbye"

Shooting at apartment complex near NMSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shooting at apartment complex near NMSU"

Walmart shooting suspect to be re-indicted on Thursday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart shooting suspect to be re-indicted on Thursday"

Licon Dairy: Destination Texas

Thumbnail for the video titled "Licon Dairy: Destination Texas"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link