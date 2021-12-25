One dead after Far East El Paso rollover

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover in Far-East El Paso.

According to El Paso Police, the wreck happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the intersection of Gateway East and Burgundy.

EPPD units rushed to the scene, who then called for the Special Traffic Investigators Unit to respond as well.

Officials could only confirm to KTSM that one person was dead as a result of the wreck. The cause of the crash, as well as the identity of the victim are still under investigation.

Look for updates on this story as police release the details.

