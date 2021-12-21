One dead after early morning collision in Clint

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman is dead after a Tuesday morning single-vehicle crash on Alameda Avenue in Clint.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were sent to the intersection of Connington Street and Alameda Avenue, near Clint High School, shortly before 7:30 a.m.

EPCSO’s Preliminary investigation found that vehicle, driven by 73-year-old Maria Luisa Macedo, veered across traffic for an unknown reason and hit an electric pole.

Macedo was found dead on the scene.

Officials say the case is still under investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

