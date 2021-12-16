One dead after car crashes into Lower Valley home under construction

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say one person is dead after a car hit a home in the Lower Valley.

The wreck happened just befor 8 a.m. Thursday morning, along the 7700 block of Wenda Way.

Officials share that officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center responded to the address to find a vehicle hit a home that is partially under construction.

EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit is investigating the crash, and no additional information is available at this time.

Photo by Ruben Espinoza – KTSM Photojournalist

