One dead after crash involving a bus on US54 North

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department say one person is dead after crash between a bus and another vehicle on US54 in Northeast El Paso.

EPPD officials share that the wreck happened on US54 North, near the Cassidy exit to Fort Bliss. At 7:35 p.m. units from both the Northeast Regional Command and the Central Regional Command rushed to the scene, where the vehicle and bus collided.

Special Traffic Investigators were called in and US54 at Cassidy was closed to northbound traffic, with all vehicles exiting the freeway at Cassidy.

According to police, one person has died as a result of the wreck, however no additional information is available at this time.

Motorists planning to take US54 North are asked to find alternate routes.

Look for more information on this story as it becomes available, here on KTSM.com and during our Sunday Newscasts.

