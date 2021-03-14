One critically injured in central El Paso crash

by: KTSM Report

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police at a crash scene in central El Paso that sent one person to the hospital Sunday evening. The crash happened along I-10 West near the Raynolds exit around 9:25 p.m.

An emergency dispatch supervisor says the person injured suffered life-threatening injuries. The Special Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating.

Motorists should expect significant delays in the Westbound lanes of I-10 from Piedras through Raynolds for most of the night.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as information reaches our newsroom.

