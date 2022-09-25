EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A person was killed early this morning after a collision in east El Paso.

Special Traffic Investigators responded to the collision at around 1:43 a.m. The crash happened near the intersection of Montana and Admiral Street. The collision is said to have involved a pedestrian however the identity of the victim is unknown.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

