Oñate High School Future Health Professionals win third state championship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Oñate High School’s Future Health Professionals are state champions once again, marking their third crown in school history.

Nearly 200 students are enrolled in the program at Oñate High School between grades 9 through 12. The program was named the NMMA state champions during the 2021 State Leadership Conference held virtually.

Students had to learn remotely this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions, school officials say.

“I am extremely proud of our students because they didn’t get the extra coaching that they would normally get,” Michael Ogas, Oñate program advisor. “This was just their basic raw knowledge and skills that they learned in the classroom, exhibited through these competitions.”

The team was formerly known as the Health Occupations Students of America.

Las Cruces Public Schools covered the program’s membership fees for the students this year because they were not able to fundraise like they usually do.

