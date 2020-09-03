Officials to provide update on COVID-19 response in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and local health leaders will provide an update on the COVID-19 response happening in El Paso County.

The news conference will be held virtually on Thursday, September 3 at 3 p.m.

Early Thursday morning, health officials announced 8 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso County. However, new cases of COVID-19 have dropped over the past few weeks.

According to epstrong.org, the number of active cases in El Paso currently remains at 2,822.