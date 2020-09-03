Officials to provide update on COVID-19 response in El Paso County

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso and local health leaders will provide an update on the COVID-19 response happening in El Paso County.

The news conference will be held virtually on Thursday, September 3 at 3 p.m.

You can watch the meeting in the video below:

Early Thursday morning, health officials announced 8 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso County. However, new cases of COVID-19 have dropped over the past few weeks.

According to epstrong.org, the number of active cases in El Paso currently remains at 2,822.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Spooky Coffee Shop

Renters and landlords react to new policy that halts evictions

Health leaders report 8 new COVID-19 related deaths in El Paso on Thursday

Special Report: Rooted in Segundo

Las Cruces man accused of attempting to entice minor into sex

Child rescued after falling from Transmountain

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link