Officials identify naked man who died after being tasered by UTEP police

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety released the name of the man who died after being tasered by UTEP police after authorities said he was running naked in a West El Paso neighborhood.

Officials identified the man as 36-year-old Ray Adrian Lara.

According to authorities, police received a 911 call around 3:30 a.m. from a woman driving in the 3000 block of Sun Bowl Drive reporting a naked man was running after her car toward the intersection at North Mesa.

UTEP Police arrived on scene and located the unidentified man, who allegedly became combative with the police. The officers used a taser to take the suspect into custody. UTEP PD requested El Paso Fire/Emergency Medical Services to the scene.

According to UTEP, by the time EMS arrived on the scene, the suspect was unconscious and unresponsive. He was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Texas DPS said the incident remains under investigation with the Texas Rangers and on additional information can be provided at this time.