Officials hosting event in Segundo Barrio to encourage residents to participate in 2020 Census

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The U.S. Census Bureau is encouraging the community in the Segundo Barrio to take part in the 2020 Census.

Workers will be at Armijo Park on Thursday, August 20, at 7 p.m. The park is located at 710 East 7th Avenue, El Paso, TX 79901.

The U.S. Census Bureau said it will also be giving away free face masks for people who take part in the event.

In partnership with the Office of City Representative Cissy Lizarraga, Neighborhood Association leaders from Chihuahuita and South Side, and the Segundo Barrio Futbol Club, the Census Bureau, and community leaders will host a questionnaire assistance event to support residents who have not responded to the Census or have questions concerning their forms.

Officials said the census tract around Armijo Park currently has a 46.6 percent self-response, which is one of the lowest in the City of El Paso.

The City of El Paso’s self-response rate is currently at 64.2 percent.

The Census looks to lift those responses with the campaign and encourage residents to count themselves for a better future.