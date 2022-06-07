EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Animal Services is hosting an emergency foster event for large dogs and kittens as they are currently housing over 1,000 animals.

Shelter officials say that, every year during the summer months, more pets tend to enter El Paso Animal Services. The two Emergency Foster Events will match at least 40 dogs with temporary foster homes, or to find families willing to foster kittens until they reach adoptable age.

Foster’s will be provided with the necessary supplies to care for the foster pet including food and medical care.

For those that are unable to foster, donations are also needed to help place pets in foster homes. The community can donate crates and kennels, blankets, kitten formula and other pet supplies.

WHAT: Emergency Foster Matching Event

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 10

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services Center Lobby, 5001 Fred Wilson

WHAT: Emergency Foster Matching Event

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 11

WHERE: El Paso Animal Services Center Lobby, 5001 Fred Wilson

Fosters are asked to complete their Foster Application and Foster Orientation prior to attending the event.

For more information on the Emergency Foster Event and to sign up, click here.

