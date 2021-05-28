Officers step up enforcement of seat belts this Memorial Day weekend

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Driving season is officially here and Texas officers want the community to know they are stepping up enforcement of seat belts.

The reminder comes as part of TXDot’s ‘Click-it-or-Ticket’ campaign. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured or face fines up to $200.

Last year, officials say there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists on Texas roadways.

Putting on a seat belt takes a few seconds and can reduce the risk of dying in an accident by up to 45%.

