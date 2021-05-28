Officers step up enforcement of seat belts this Memorial Day weekend

El Paso News
Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Driving season is officially here and Texas officers want the community to know they are stepping up enforcement of seat belts.

The reminder comes as part of TXDot’s ‘Click-it-or-Ticket’ campaign. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to be properly secured or face fines up to $200.

Last year, officials say there was a 16% increase in deaths of unbuckled motorists on Texas roadways.

Putting on a seat belt takes a few seconds and can reduce the risk of dying in an accident by up to 45%.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story