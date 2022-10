UPDATE: At least two people are currently in custody.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officers are responding to a shooting at the 3300 block of Montana.

At least one person was transported to a local hospital.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.