Officer-involved shooting reported in downtown El Paso

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit responded to an officer-involved shooting in downtown El Paso on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the 400 block of E. San Antonio Ave., near The Tap bar and restaurant. The call came in just after 11 p.m.

One suspect was transported to University Medical Center with a gunshot wound, but the suspect’s condition is unknown at this time.

There are no reported officer injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

