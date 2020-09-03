Off-duty nurse helps girl who fell down the side of Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)–An off-duty nurse was picnicking with her mother and two children on the West side of Transmountain Road Wednesday morning. That’s when they heard shouting come from down the mountain.

Reyna Ramirez, a local nurse knew she had to do something to help.

“We heard people shouting and pointing towards the bottom of the mountain and we didn’t know what was happening until we heard a voice down there, that’s when my daughter said somebody fell,” Sylvia Ramirez, Reyna’s mother said.

The El Paso fire department says the girl went over the barrier on the West side of the mountain and fell down a steep ravine. That’s when the nurse quickly jumped over to assist the girl.

“She told me, mom what do I do, and I said I’m not sure, so she said no I have no help, it’s what I do. She left her kids up here with me and she ran down there to help,” Ramirez said.

An El Paso Fire spokesperson said the girl went over the barriers before she fell.

“We understand that she went over the barrier they were walking and she went down that’s how she slipped and fell,” Enrique Duenas, an EPFD Spokesperson said.

El Paso Fire says it was a steep fall, anywhere from 80 to 100 feet, rocks and shrubs along the way.

“That’s one of the main challenges our crew had, it’s pretty steep, a lot of the dirt and rocks are loose so they start moving when you try to step on them,” Duenas said.

Investigators say the girl was unharmed but she was taken to a local hospital to be checked. And as for Ramirez’s family, they say they were happy to see their mom do what she does–save lives.

“I’m proud of her of doing that, im going to tell her that you’re a hero for saving the little girl,” the nurse’s son said.