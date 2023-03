EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two Destination Imagination teams from Fabens ISD’s O’Donnell Intermediate School placed sixth at the Lone Star Finals State Tournament on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 26, in Arlington, Texas.

The Kung Fu Panda Pops, coached by Rebaca Marquez, and Tron Squad, coached by Richard Fraire, are heading to the Global Finals in Kansas City, Missouri. The Global Finals is a competition for the top teams from around the world, according to Fabens ISD.