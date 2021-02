El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Firefighter crews responded to a fire that broke out at the Towneplace Suites in Northeast El Paso on Friday around 5:30 p.m.

According to the El Paso Fire Department crews evacuated occupants on the 4600 block of Woodrow Bean. That’s the hotel near Transmountain Drive.

So far no injuries have been reported.

We’ll keep you updated as we get more information.