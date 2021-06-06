Oasis Water Park opens in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city opened a second regional aquatic park this weekend in Far East El Paso named the Oasis Water Park.

The project is one of four regional water parks built by the city to bolster quality of life amenities available to the public. It is next to the new natatorium and The Beast Urban Park on 13501 Jason Crandall.

“Opening weekend in the Northeast at Camp Cohen produced a record sellout in the first of many promised developments in the Cohen District,” city manager Tommy Gonzalez said. “The Upper East Side will see the opening of the Oasis Water Park that features a state-of-the-art surfing experience and a dedicated climbing wall pool area.”

The park offers a variety of attractions including a Flash Flood Rush, surfing, a leisure pool, a lap pool, a kiddie pool, slides, water playground, climbing wall and lazy river.

Oasis Water Park was funded with funds from the 2012 Quality of Life Bonds and is part of the regional park’s 92-acre footprint. There is an accompanying recreation center and natatorium next to the water park.

