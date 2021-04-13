NY jail guard, a soldier, arrested in El Paso in fraud case

34-year-old soldier will make an initial court appearance in El Paso, where he was arrested

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — An Army National Guard soldier who works as a jail guard in New York City has been arrested in Texas on charges that he lied about his military service to get extra government benefits.

Shawn Pierre Hobbs was arrested Monday on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges lodged in Manhattan federal court. It was not immediately clear who will represent the 34-year-old soldier at an initial court appearance in El Paso, where he was arrested.

In a release, U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said Hobbs forged signatures on documents to get veterans benefits for hundreds of hours of work he didn’t perform.

