EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Northwest Early College High School Advanced Placement (AP) Physics and AP Computer Science teacher, Catherine Tabor, has been invited to take part in the “Quantum Workforce: Q-12 Actions for Community Growth” meeting, an initiative of the National Q-12 Education Partnership co-hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s National Quantum Coordination Office and the National Science Foundation, according to the Canutillo ISD press release.

The National Q-12 Education Partnership was spearheaded in 2020 by the U.S. National Science Foundation and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy along with industry and academia to provide training and tools to students ready to become the future quantum workforce. This initiative expands quantum education to students in middle and high school across the country.



Catherine Tabor of NWECH in the Canutillo ISD will speak on behalf of educators regarding the future of the quantum workforce. The event is co-led by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy’s National Quantum Coordination Office and the National Science Foundation.

I am excited to take part in this important initiative to further understand ways to advance quantum education and expose our students at Northwest Early College High School to the fields of quantum information science and engineering to help develop a diverse and knowledgeable workforce in these fields. catherine tabor, teacher at Northwest Early College High School

The National Quantum Initiative has catalyzed several actions oriented towards training a diverse, agile, and talented workforce. Many new activities have taken root over the past few years, including the establishment of a dozen Quantum Information Science and Technology (QIST) research centers and institutes, the launch of several master’s degree programs, a growing number of QIST-focused undergraduate courses, a series of focused engagements with industry through the Quantum Economic Development Consortium to understand industry needs including talent, and the development of concrete plans to foster early education and outreach activities through the National Q-12 Education Partnership.

This event will convene QIS education and workforce development stakeholders, with a focus on early education and outreach. The Director of the National Quantum Coordination Office will discuss updates on the national strategy for QIS, with an emphasis on workforce development and upcoming efforts to engage with the broader QIS education and workforce community.

The event also marks the one-year anniversary of the Q-12 Partnership. It will kick off the next phase for the Partnership as it looks to develop specific resources for educators, highlights career opportunities, and expand quantum’s reach into more communities.

The avid mathematics, science, physics, and computer science teacher has over 20 years of teaching experience at the college and high school level and holds bachelors degrees in mathematics and physics, a master’s degree in physics, and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in computer science. Tabor is a proponent of life-long learning and has participated in many professional development opportunities to enhance her career and enrich her students’ academic experience.

The virtual “Quantum Workforce: Q-12 Actions for Community Growth” meeting will take place on Feb.1.

