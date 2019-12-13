Nursing students graduate who helped shooting victims on August 3

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Tech University Health and Sciences Center El Paso nursing students will be graduating this weekend with an experience they never thought they would live through, a mass shooting in El Paso.

On August 3 there were ten TTUHSC El Paso students at University Medical Center and fifteen students were at Del Sol Medical Center.

As they prepare for graduation on Saturday, some are still remembering the events of August 3.

Esai Brrios and Chantell Quiroz try on their cap and gown for Saturdays graduation.

Esai Barrios was a nursing student in August and was at UMC for his clinical training on August 3.

“All of a sudden it felt like a war zone. They told you to go ahead and go to the emergency room you need to be there,” said Esai Barrios a TTUHSC El Paso Nursing Graduate.

It was something these nursing students said no one could have ever been prepared for.

“They teach you how to administer blood, they teach you how to start an IV but they don’t teach you how to deal with someone coming up to you and telling you my husband just died,” said Barrios.

Chantell Quiroz was also at UMC for her clinical training and said she didn’t know there had been a shooting at Walmart until about the fourth person came in with a gunshot wound.

“I remember one gentleman coming in through the ER doors and he had already tourniquet his leg but he had a gunshot to the leg,” said Chantell Quiroz a TTUHSC El Paso Nursing Graduate.

Quiroz said there was no time to think and it wasn’t until she left the hospital that reality set in.

“It wasn’t until after that you have time to feel and kind of go over and summarize everything that you saw and how it made you feel. I just remember crying and I just cried for a long time. It was a hard day,” said Quiroz.

Due to what those students lived through that day Stephanie Woods the Dean for the Hunt School of Nursing said she believes the future leaders for trauma centers will be graduating on Saturday.