Nursing home residents and staff look to COVID-19 vaccine as an end to isolation

EL PASO, Texas(KTSM)–With the expectation the COVID-19 vaccine will be available and in El Paso by next week, some of the most vulnerable groups prepare for getting it and what it could mean in the long run.

As some of the most at risk, nursing home residents along with health care workers are part of the first group to receive the vaccine once available.

Residents and staff at the Bartlett Nursing and Assisted Living center in West El Paso said they are ready for the vaccine.

“Bring the shot on,” said Charae Carter, a resident at the facility. Carter, 42, said she has Multiple Sclerosis, making her immunocompromised and a high risk to contracting COVID-19.

“I just want to hug my son,” Carter said.

The mother said she has an 11-year-old son who she can’t see or hold due to precautions. This encourages her to get the vaccine.

“I’m ready, I’m willing to get a vaccine because maybe it will allow other family members to come and see their families without talking through the windows,” Carter said.

Tom Floren, the executive director of the Bartlett facility, said they are preparing for the vaccine.

“We have been through numerous conference calls with the state of Texas, Department of State Health and Human Services as well as CVS Pharmacy,” Floren said.

He said they should be receiving an ample supply of the vaccine to cover the 94 beds they have plus staff, as well as the second dose within 21 days.

Then the residents and staff will coordinate with CVS and go hall by hall and vaccinate starting in 200 hallway, 300 and so forth. It’s very methodical, very planned out and we’re ready,” Floren said.

Floren called the vaccine a “game changer.”

“Herd immunity is very important and in my opinion, to stem what this particular virus has done to the elderly, to this particular population and by getting the bodies immunity then it should prevent the virus from having a devastating effect like it has,” Floren said.

City of El Paso data shows elderly care facilities have the most cases out of all case clusters reported. There have been 69 clusters reported, a total of 1,438 positive cases and 113 deaths reported at elderly care facilities.

However, it’s the isolation that residents say make it the hardest to cope with.

“It’s been rough,” Sammie Boles, a 78-year-old resident said. “No visitors, no association, sometimes you cant even associate in here inside the home because of everything.”

Going on 9 months of isolation, staff and residents say they hope the vaccine will be a key to visitor’s doors.

“It’s really rough on someone who is isolated and don’t have nobody and when they do have somebody you cant have them in,” Boles said.