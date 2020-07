EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A nurse at Barron Elementary school has died from COVID-19, the El Paso American Federation of Teachers announced on Thursday.

Genevieve Martinez died on Thursday morning after battling the virus for 14 days, according to a Facebook post.

The El Paso Departement of Public Health announced on Thursday that 15 people died from COVID-19. It’s unclear if Martinez’s death was part of that statistic.