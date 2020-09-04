Number of new COVID-19 cases jumps to 160

El Paso News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of new cases has jumped to 160 cases, City officials reported Friday.

The El Paso Department of Health also reported four new deaths, bringing the number of total deaths to 433.

All four patients has underlying health conditions. They include:

  • 2 males in their 40s
  • 1 female in her 70s
  • 1 male in his 80s

In addition to the 160 new csses, the City is reporting 4 additional cases that are part of the delayed local results issued by the State. The results are from tests conducted during CDC Weeks 23, 30, 32 and 36.

According to the City, there are 2,865 active cases, and 17,431 individuals, or 84 percent, have recovered from COVID-19.

For a comprehensive look at City data, visit epstrong.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Wildlife Mosaics

Police responding to assault in South Central El Paso

El Paso health officials report 160 new COVID-19 cases in El Paso

Gun store owner on alert after local gun stores burglarized

El Paso man accused of repeatedly punching dog as animal yelped in pain

Spooky Coffee Shop

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner