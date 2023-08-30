EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Border Patrol agents have seen the number of migrant crossings reduced to a daily average of 800 individuals in August since the end of Title 42. In the first quarter of 2023, 2,700 per day were recorded.

Under Title 8, the agency is still prosecuting those who do not have a legal basis to remain in the United States. This legal provision carries heavy consequences, including barring people from re-entry for five years.

“Our El Paso Sector agents continue to disrupt the operations and smuggling attempts of the

Transnational Criminal Organizations in our region and enforce consequences under Title 8

authority,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “I am extremely proud of the men and women of the El Paso Sector who continuously display professionalism, commitment, and resilience while safeguarding America’s borders.”

The U.S. Border Patrol has the authority to place migrants in expedited removal proceedings, provoking a quick repatriation and referring for prosecution those who seek to evade apprehension or are repeat offenders, or are caught smuggling.

According to the government, groups known as Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to endanger the lives of migrants they smuggle. Here is a look at the latest statistics:

Migrant deaths rose from 71 to 134, representing an 188% increase.

485 migrants have been rescued.

261 stash houses have been disrupted, with 3,492 migrants encountered, often in unsanitary conditions.

Migrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador head the list of encounters. Compared to 2022, the number of individuals rose 59% to 364,092. There have been 20,017 unaccompanied children and 88,965 family units within the number of arrests.