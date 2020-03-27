Number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso up to 30

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There are now 30 cases of COVID-19 in El Paso and local spread is something official are expecting, city officials said Friday.

The increase of five more cases was announced by El Paso Mayor Dee Margo Friday afternoon during a digital news conference.

“While we can’t confirm local spread at this time, local spread is something we can expect to see very soon,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso City/County Health Authority. “People need to change their behavior in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We should all be practicing social distancing and continue to take precautions by washing your hands regularly.”

Department of Health officials said 19 women and 11 men who have the virus. Here is a breakdown by age:

Age Range Number of Cases Teens 2 20s 6 30s 7 40s 4 50s 4 60s 5 70s 2

Margo re-iterated the importance the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders to help combat the spread of the virus.

The El Paso City Council will provide funds for the food bank and small businesses at the upcoming meeting, Margo said.