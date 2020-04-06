Number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso now up to 125

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso has increased by 10 and is now 125 and the numbers are still expected to go up.

Of those, 27 are hospitalized and 10 of those are in the ICU and three are on ventilators. So far, 18 people have recovered.

The latest number was announced Monday during a digital news conference held by City and County leaders, as well as health officials.

Graphics, courtesy of City of El Paso

“Our community was ordered and urged to continue to stay home whenever possible. To only go out for essential activities and to choose only one person in the household to carry out those essential activities such as grocery shopping or pick up medicines,” said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority. “We will continue to emphasize how our community will have a dramatic increase in cases in coming week, but we should also recognize that there are new recommendations to help slow down or stop the spread of COVID-19

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo re-emphasized the “Stay Home, Work Safe” order in El Paso and CDC guidelines for work and face masks. Margo reminded residents that masks are recommended, but not mandatory.