Northeast Walmart store temporarily closes for cleaning and sanitation

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A Northeast Walmart closed at 2 p.m. Monday to allow third-party cleaning crews to thoroughly clean and sanitize the building.

The store, located at 4716 Hondo Pass Dr., will remain closed until 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Store associates will restock shelves and prep the store on Tuesday.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves,” Walmart said in a statement.

“These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building,” the statement continued. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.”

