UPDATE: 1 dead after Northeast El Paso motorcycle crash

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – An early Tuesday morning wreck involving a motorcycle has left one person dead.

KTSM 9 confirmed that the crash, that happened shortly after 7 a.m. at the intersection of Dyer and Annette Drive, left one person dead.

El Police Department Special Traffic Investigators were on scene, looking into the cause of the crash between a motorcycle and a coupe.

As a result of the wreck and subsequent investigation, Dyer is shut down in both directions.

