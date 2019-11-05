Northeast El Paso Public Library becomes latest U.S. Passport Facility

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Pasoans looking to obtain their U.S. Passports now have an additional option thanks to the El Paso Public Library.

The Richard Burges Branch, located at 9600 Dyer, has become an official Passport Acceptance Facility for the U.S. Department of State. The branch will now offer passport processing and photo services five days a week, including Saturdays, with no appointment necessary.

The new office will accept documents needed for the passport application and forward them to the U.S. Department of State for processing.

What documentation is needed:

Completed (unsigned) passport application filled out in black ink. (Forms are available on the US State Department website www.travel.state.gov or at the participating branches)

Proof of U.S. citizenship

Valid, government-issued photo identification

One passport photo (photo service available onsite for a fee)

Local Fees (Payable to the City of El Paso. Cash, check or money order only), $35 execution fee, $10 photo (optional)

Application fee (payable to U.S. State Department. Check or money order only). Fee information or additional information available at www.travel.state.gov.

The Richard Burges Branch Library joins the Dorris Van Doren and Esperanza Acosta Moreno Branch Libraries in offering the passport service.

For more information on passport services including a schedule of operating hours, visit the El Paso Public Library at www.elpasolibrary.org