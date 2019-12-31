Northeast El Paso bar under investigation for over-serving customer involved in fatal accident

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A northeast El Paso bar is under investigation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission in connection to a deadly crash that occurred last week.

According to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the Three Pins Pub located on Gateway North is being investigated after 41-year-old Margaret Cantu crashed into a home injuring 87-year-old Ruriko Deninson.

The TABC is now trying to identify the source of any alcohol which may have lead to the deadly incident.

The commission says they are working with local officials to determine if the bar holds any liability in the case.

Officials tell KTSM if any violation is found, they will work on determining the proper action that must be taken.