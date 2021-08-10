Northeast arson suspects identified by EPFD investigators

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men are under arrest after a fire tore through a Northeast El Paso home early Monday morning.

Marco Antonio Montalvo, 22, and Fabian Chavez, 26, are each charged in connection to the fire. Montalvo is facing multiple counts of Arson and has bonds totaling $1,100,000 and Chavez is charged with two counts of Failure to Report a Felony with bonds totaling $30,000.

EPFD says the initial call came in around 4;20 a.m. to the 5700 block of Marie Tobin where they discovered a vacant home engulfed in flames. The flames extended to a neighbor’s home where it caused additional damage to the structure.

A second call was made to 911 about a mile away in the 5400 block of Rutherford Drive to reports of a vehicle fire.

Witnesses to the second fire described two men inside the vehicle parked in the road quickly walking away as smoke and flames filled the vehicle. El Paso Police assisted EPFD Fire Marshals in canvassing the area, where they located Montalvo and Chavez.

A total of 23 fire department units responded to the multiple fires. No injuries were reported. As KTSM reported on Monday, the home on Marie Tobin was previously under investigation from EPPD as a migrant stash house. Neighbors say it was cleared last week.