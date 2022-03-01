El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – In the final game of the regular season for the UTEP men’s basketball team, tickets are being listed for as low as $10 a ticket. Saturday’s 7 PM start is against Western division leading North Texas.
All seats are just $10 in four sections (Bronze, Copper, Green, Navy) on “Fan Appreciation Day.”
The Miners (16-12, 9-7 C-USA) and the Mean Green (22-4, 15-1 C-USA) will square off at 1 p.m. UTEP has won eight of its last 12 games, while North Texas is riding a 14-game win streak.
UTEP will also host Rice on Thursday (March 3) at 7 p.m. as it completes the home portion of its 2021-22 schedule. For tickets to either of this week’s matchups, fans can visit www.UTEPMiners.com/Tickets or call (915) 747-UTEP.
