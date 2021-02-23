North Texas brewery products make way to West Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Craft beer fans in El Paso will now have more options to choose from.

North Texas’ Lakewood Brewery products are coming to El Paso, according to L&F distributors. The craft beers will be available starting this week at liquor, grocery and restaurants in the El Paso market.

“We are excited to represent Lakewood Brewing in El Paso and can’t wait for our local beer community to enjoy their liquid goodness in package stores and on tap,” said Adrian Perez, Craft Beer Manager at L&F Distributors. “Lakewood has been a highly requested brewery for a good while and we’re excited for this partnership in making this into a reality.”

Lakewood Brewery has been brewing handcrafted beers since 2012. Lakewood’s year-round and seasonal offerings include Muy Importante Margarita Lager, Texas Porter, Please ’n Thank You Pale Ale, Lakewood IPA, Temptress Imperial Milk Stout, Lakewood Lager, Tangerine Queen Citrus Wheat, and French Toast Temptress.

Natalie Vidales, marketing manager with L&F Distributors, said the company is always looking for innovative products to bring to the local market, and they are especially partial to Texas breweries to introduce to El Pasoans.

In 2021, they expect to bring more offerings to the market, she said.