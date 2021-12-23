NORAD set to track Santa for 66th year

Volunteers answer phones during annual NORAD Tracks Santa event on Peterson AFB, CO December 24. This year NTS had more 1,500 volunteers answering 150,000 phone calls, 2,800 emails and 3,000 on-star requests from children around the world asking where Santa is at and when he will arrive at their house.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Once again, the men and women of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) turn their eyes to the skies to help boys and girls all around the world track Santa.

Using state-of-the-art tracking equipment, super computers, satellites, and aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and allies around the world, NORAD makes sure that Santa is on track and accounted for during his journey around the world.

The modern tradition of tracking Santa began in 1955 when a young child accidentally dialed the unlisted phone number of the CONAD Operations Center upon seeing an newspaper advertisement telling kids to call Santa. The Director of Operations, Colonel Harry Shoup, answered the phone and instructed his staff to check the radar for indications of Santa making his way south from the North Pole. Thus a tradition was born, and continued when NORAD was formed in 1958. Each year since, NORAD has dutifully reported Santa’s location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families across the globe. NORAD WEBSITE

NORAD officials add that the program is made possible by the “amazing generosity of our volunteers and our government and corporate partners who help bring the NORAD Tracks Santa program to the world.”

