NORAD set to track Santa for 66th year

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Once again, the men and women of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) turn their eyes to the skies to help boys and girls all around the world track Santa.
Using state-of-the-art tracking equipment, super computers, satellites, and aircraft from the U.S. Air Force and allies around the world, NORAD makes sure that Santa is on track and accounted for during his journey around the world.
NORAD officials add that the program is made possible by the “amazing generosity of our volunteers and our government and corporate partners who help bring the NORAD Tracks Santa program to the world.”
