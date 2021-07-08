Nonprofit offering free diapers, wipes for families impacted by pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) —An El Paso nonprofit is providing free diapers, wipes and other essentials to families impacted by the COVID pandemic.

Guiding Star El Paso is offering all parents of children 36 months and younger, as well as pregnant

women/expectant fathers with baby essentials.

Parents can visit Guiding Star El Paso on Thursday, July 15 at 1414 E. Rio Grande Ave, El Paso, Texas 79902.

For more information on Guiding Star El Paso’s available services and support during

COVID-19: Visit www.guidingstarelpaso.org.